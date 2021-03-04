Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $99.77 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $101.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

