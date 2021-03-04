Sepio Capital LP Invests $552,000 in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

