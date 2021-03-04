Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,323,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,321,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $47.03 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

