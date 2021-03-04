SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 961 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.