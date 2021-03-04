SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $360,000 in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after purchasing an additional 411,282 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 666,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 235,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $4,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

FBM stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

