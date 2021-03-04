SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aegion by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aegion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aegion by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegion by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $791.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

