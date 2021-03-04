SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ichor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $8,463,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.