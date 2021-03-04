SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cubic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 80.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cubic by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CUB opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

CUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

