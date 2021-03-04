SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 335,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,620,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $143.70 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

