Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $135.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $4,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

