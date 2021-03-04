Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.50. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 21,415 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHERF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

About Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

