Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSDOY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,331. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -256.59 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

