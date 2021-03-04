Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,383 ($31.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,484 ($32.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,279.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,079.86. The company has a market cap of £18.87 billion and a PE ratio of 41.37.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £1,612,800 ($2,107,133.52). Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,958,153 in the last quarter.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

