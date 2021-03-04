Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

ROR stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

