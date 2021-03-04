ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 576 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 394.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.10. 6,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,039. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.63. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

