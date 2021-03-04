ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

CHTR traded up $6.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $607.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $620.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.