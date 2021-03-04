ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,540 shares of company stock valued at $59,784,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.16. 70,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

