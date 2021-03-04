ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,964. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.99.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.