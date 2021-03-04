ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.74. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

