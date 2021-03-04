Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Declines By 37.3%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $153,086,000.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $35.67 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

