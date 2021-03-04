Short Interest in Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Expands By 170.6%

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNL stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Applied Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

