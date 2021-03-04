Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Rises By 293.8%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 598,364.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 287,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 167,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABIO opened at $4.27 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

