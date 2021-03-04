Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Drops By 44.6%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the January 28th total of 948,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 1,327,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.