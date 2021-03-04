Short Interest in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Increases By 183.6%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a growth of 183.6% from the January 28th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

