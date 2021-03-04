Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Decreases By 45.1%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 28th total of 360,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPT opened at $22.46 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $437.18 million, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

