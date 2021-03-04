Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Decreases By 43.0%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 28th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Coffee by 89.0% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the period.

Shares of JVA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 146,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -455,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

