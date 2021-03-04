Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Drops By 35.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 28th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FOF traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 74,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,755. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

