Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Expands By 140.5%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $232.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

