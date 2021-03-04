Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Drops By 41.0%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 3,225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.5 days.

Shares of Dnb Asa stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.