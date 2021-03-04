Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Grows By 150.0%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $40,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,417.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

