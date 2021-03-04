Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Expands By 259.4%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 259.4% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOHO opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.20. ECMOHO has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECMOHO stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of ECMOHO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

