Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declines By 54.6%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the January 28th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of LDSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.