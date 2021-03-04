Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Declines By 39.0%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

