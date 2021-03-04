Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Expands By 126.1%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,800 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the January 28th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,062.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FGSGF remained flat at $$4.88 during midday trading on Thursday. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flat Glass Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, architectural glass, float glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

