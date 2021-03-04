Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Increases By 228.2%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, an increase of 228.2% from the January 28th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

