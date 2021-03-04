Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Declines By 39.1%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,473,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the January 28th total of 23,780,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,618,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GBTC traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,875,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,929,895. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

