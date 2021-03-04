Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Grows By 167.7%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 188,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,123. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.