Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Grows By 180.0%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Intertek Group stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

