Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Drops By 38.3%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

IOBCF stock remained flat at $$17.96 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

