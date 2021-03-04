Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Drops By 39.7%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.00. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

