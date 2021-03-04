Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Increases By 176.5%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get JSR alerts:

Shares of JSR stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.61. JSR has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.