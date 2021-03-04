Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Rises By 198.1%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 198.1% from the January 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

