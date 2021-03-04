Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Expands By 168.6%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYTAY shares. VTB Capital downgraded Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

