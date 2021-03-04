Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Declines By 44.2%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 7,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,278. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.54).

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

