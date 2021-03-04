Short Interest in Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Decreases By 40.3%

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the January 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NMXS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Net Medical Xpress Solutions alerts:

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.