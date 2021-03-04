Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Increases By 86.5%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the January 28th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSS shares. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of 181.30 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.