Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Drops By 36.9%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 112,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,689. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 824,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

