Short Interest in Praxsyn Co. (OTCMKTS:PXYN) Decreases By 45.8%

Praxsyn Co. (OTCMKTS:PXYN) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PXYN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,484. Praxsyn has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Praxsyn

Praxsyn Corporation, a health care company, provides medical practitioners with medications and services for their patients. It formulates non-narcotic and non-habit forming medications using therapeutic and preventative agents in the forms of transdermal creams, patches, and oral capsules for pain management, erectile dysfunction, and metabolic therapies.

