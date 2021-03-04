Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declines By 33.3%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PGUCY traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosegur Cash in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

