Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Expands By 134.9%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 134.9% from the January 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RNLSY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 15,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Renault has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNLSY. DZ Bank lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

